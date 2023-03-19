 Skip navigation
Top News

Odell Beckham tells Saquon Barkley: Tell Joe Schoen to call my agent

  
Published March 19, 2023 01:04 AM
Odell Beckham Jr. is interested in a return to the Giants.

Beckham and Saquon Barkley, the Giants’ franchise-tagged running back, had an interaction on Twitter in which Beckham indicated he’d like for Barkley to talk to Giants General Manager Joe Schoen about a reunion.

Tell Joe call my agent ,” Beckham wrote, punctuating it with a laughing emoji. “I got some more shxt left to do.”

Beckham’s Twitter activity in recent days has indicated that he’s eager to sign with a team but hasn’t been offered nearly as much money as he was hoping for. That’s not a big surprise, however: Beckham didn’t play at all in 2022 and both his 2020 and 2021 seasons ended with torn ACLs. The most important ability in football, as they say, is availability, and NFL teams may doubt Beckham is capable of staying healthy for 17 games.

So while Beckham may return to the Giants, it’s safe to say Schoen wouldn’t offer Beckham anything close to the five-year, $95 million contract he signed with the Giants in 2018.