Odell Beckham to hold workout for teams

  
Odell Beckham visited the Cowboys, Giants and Bills during December, but the receiver declined to work out. That led to questions about whether he was fully healthy from the anterior cruciate ligament he tore in Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13, 2022, and underwent surgery on Feb. 22, 2022.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports Beckham now is “100 percent .”

Beckham apparently intends to show that during an upcoming workout for scouts.

The NFL’s personnel notice included this nugget Thursday: “Please note that Ryan Willis, QB, Virginia Tech, who is currently under contract to the Memphis Showboats of the USFL, has been granted permission to throw at an upcoming workout for Odell Beckham.”

It does not indicate when or where the workout will take place.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said last week that he still has interest in signing Beckham.

Beckham is eligible to sign with any team at any time, having become a free agent in March 2022 without signing with a new team.

Beckham, 30, last played in 2021 and made 44 catches for 537 yards and five touchdowns in 14 games — six with the Browns and eight with the Rams. His last Pro Bowl came in 2016 and his last 1,000-yard season in 2019.