 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Odell Beckham’s presence makes several 2023 Ravens games even more compelling

  
Published April 10, 2023 05:10 PM
nbc_pft_objtoravens_230410
April 10, 2023 08:01 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack why it’s a big investment for the Ravens to bring in Odell Beckham Jr. on a one-year deal, as well as how he could play a key role in influencing Lamar Jackson.

The Ravens always have a great collection of games, given their presence in the AFC North. Given the arrival of receiver Odell Beckham, Jr., some of the team’s games for 2023 become even more compelling.

Obviously, the two games against the Browns take on extra meaning, given that Beckham spent more than two seasons in Cleveland. The Ravens also host the Rams, for whom Beckham played in 2021.

Other home games include visits from their AFC North rivals, the Colts, the Texans, the Seahawks, the Dolphins, and the Lions.

On the road, the Ravens face the Titans, Jaguars, Cardinals, 49ers, and Chargers, along with their division rivals.

The Ravens already will be an attractive candidate for multiple prime-time games. With Beckham, they become even more attractive.