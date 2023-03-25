Offensive lineman Kyle Fuller agrees to terms with Broncos

Free agent offensive lineman Kyle Fuller has agreed to terms with the Broncos, agent Scott Casterline of T Sports Agency announced.

Fuller spent the past three seasons in Seattle, two of those with Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. He started a career-high nine games at center in 2021.

Fuller did not start last season but played all 17 games, seeing action on 51 offensive snaps and 79 on special teams.

He entered the NFL as a seventh-round pick of the Texans in 2017 and also has spent time with the Commanders and Dolphins.

In his career, Fuller has played 51 games with 12 starts.

He will provide depth to what should be a much improved offensive line after the additions of Mike McGlinchey and Ben Powers.