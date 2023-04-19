 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Olamide Zaccheaus agrees to sign with Eagles

  
Published April 19, 2023 12:40 PM
nbc_pft_hurtshardware_230419
April 19, 2023 08:23 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms reflect on the report that Jalen Hurts no longer has hardware in his ankle, which was inserted in 2018 due to a high-ankle sprain at Alabama.

Wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus has found a new home for the 2023 season.

Zaccheaus’ agents Katz Brothers Sports announced that their client has agreed to a deal with the Eagles. No terms were disclosed.

Zaccheaus went undrafted in 2019 and signed with the Falcons. After limited action on offense in his first season, Zaccheaus steadily moved into a regular role in Atlanta’s passing game.

He caught 40 passes for 533 yards and three touchdowns last season and had 94 catches for 1,328 yards and eight touchdowns over his entire time with the NFC South club.

The Eagles now have Zaccheaus, A.J. Brown, Devonta Smith, Quez Watkins, Tyrie Cleveland, Brittain Covey, Greg Ward, and Devon Allen on the roster at wide receiver.