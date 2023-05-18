 Skip navigation
Omar Khan: Mitch Trubisky extension will be done shortly

  
Published May 18, 2023 09:57 AM

The Steelers are keeping some more continuity in their quarterbacks room behind 2022 first-round pick Kenny Pickett.

After agreeing to re-sign Mason Rudolph earlier this week , Pittsburgh General Manager Omar Khan said in an interview on the Pat McAfee Show that the club is close to signing Mitchell Trubisky to a new deal.

“We’re finishing up an extension with Mitch Trubisky,” Khan said. “We feel good about our quarterback room, so that was an important piece.

“Obviously, Kenny Pickett is our starter and we feel really good about Mitch Trubisky in the role he’s in. And he feels good about it. And we’ve added Mason Rudolph. So, we’re really excited about that QB room. So there it is, that’ll be done here shortly .”

Khan did not disclose the terms of the extension. But Trubisky signed a two-year deal with the club in free agency last year.

Trubisky appeared in seven games with five starts for Pittsburgh last year. He completed 65 percent of his passes for 1,252 yards with four touchdowns and five interceptions.

The No. 2 overall pick of the 2017 draft, Trubisky has appeared in 64 games with 55 starts for the Bears, Bills, and Steelers. He’s compiled a 31-24 record as a starter.