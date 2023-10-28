On Our Way Home arrives Wednesday; your chance for a free one arrives today
Halloween happens on Tuesday. Which means the Christmas season launches on Wednesday.
That same day, On Our Way Home debuts. The ebook (which can be preordered now) is only $3.99. The paperback is a mere $9.99.
It’s the Christmas story that was posted one chapter at a time last year on the website. This year, I’ll be donating everything I make to the Humane Society of Harrison County, a local no-kill shelter that takes care of rescued dogs and cats awaiting new homes. (I’m actually thinking about getting a cat for the barn. I only have to overcome allergies and a lifetime belief that a cat would definitely kill you and eat you, if it could.)
I’ll be giving away a free book every week. Signed and sent to your address of choice. I also have been saving the Football Night in America note cards I use on Sunday nights on NBC. I’ll be throwing one in each copy as a bookmark, since some of you (OK, one of you) has asked about getting one of those. And since I otherwise just throw them away.
Send an email to florio@profootballtalk.com with this subject line: “On Our Way Home 10/28 giveaway.” Include your name, address, and preferred inscription.
Rob in Massachusetts was this week’s winner. We’ll do it again next Saturday.
Meanwhile, if you haven’t gotten Father of Mine, a mob book set in 1973, it’s still available for $4.99 in ebook form and $14.99 in paperback. (I’m working on the sequel.)