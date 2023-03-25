One month from release date, the Father of Mine hay is in the barn

One month from today, Father of Mine will officially be released. Last night, I wrapped up the final changes to the 392-page book.

I spent any and all free time I had over the past week or so looking over every word of every line of every paragraph of every page of every chapter. There were late nights. There was angst. There was doubt. There were changes. Many more than I thought there would be.

But now it’s done. Over. Finito. The bird has flown. The die is cast. The deed is done.

And you can buy the book dirt cheap. $4.99 for the electronic version. Buy it here .

If you ‘d like to take a look at Chapter One before committing one Lincoln coin less than a Lincoln bill to it, here it is .

I’ve concluded after spending months working and re-working it that there’s a good chance you’ll like it. If you don’t, you’ll qualify for a random drawing for a free one-year subscription to PFT.