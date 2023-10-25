Orlando Brown Jr. limited on Wednesday

Bengals left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. appears on track to play this week.

After telling reporters on Tuesday that he’s expecting to play in Week 8, Brown was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice.

Brown had to exit the team’s Week 6 win over Seattle due to a groin injury. But the bye week came at a good time for Brown, as he was able to rest and now is back on the practice field.

“He’s progressing better than we thought he would last week,” head coach Zac Taylor said Wednesday, via James Rapien of SI.com.

Also on the injury report, linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (knee) did not practice. Linebacker Devin Harper (hamstring) and defensive tackle Josh Tupou (toe) were both full participants.