Orlando Brown Jr., Logan Wilson questionable for Bengals

The Bengals could have left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. back in the lineup against the Steelers on Sunday.

Brown has missed the last three games with a fibula injury, but he was a full participant in practice on Friday. He was limited in the first two practices of the week and the Bengals list him as questionable to play.

The Bengals also list linebacker Logan Wilson (knee) as questionable, but Wilson did not practice at all this week so he may be a longer shot to play than Brown.

Wide receiver Charlie Jones (groin) is considered doubtful and defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (illness) is out after missing practice all week.