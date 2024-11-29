 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_bradyonjonesv2_241129.jpg
Analyzing Brady’s criticism of former NYG QB Jones
nbc_pftpm_eberlfusreact_241129.jpg
Bears fire head coach Eberflus
nbc_csu_snf49ersatbils_241127.jpg
NFL Week 13 preview: 49ers vs. Bills

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_bradyonjonesv2_241129.jpg
Analyzing Brady’s criticism of former NYG QB Jones
nbc_pftpm_eberlfusreact_241129.jpg
Bears fire head coach Eberflus
nbc_csu_snf49ersatbils_241127.jpg
NFL Week 13 preview: 49ers vs. Bills

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Orlando Brown Jr., Logan Wilson questionable for Bengals

  
Published November 29, 2024 03:40 PM

The Bengals could have left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. back in the lineup against the Steelers on Sunday.

Brown has missed the last three games with a fibula injury, but he was a full participant in practice on Friday. He was limited in the first two practices of the week and the Bengals list him as questionable to play.

The Bengals also list linebacker Logan Wilson (knee) as questionable, but Wilson did not practice at all this week so he may be a longer shot to play than Brown.

Wide receiver Charlie Jones (groin) is considered doubtful and defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (illness) is out after missing practice all week.