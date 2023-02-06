Orlando Brown on his future: I want to stay here, but the business is the business

Left tackle Orlando Brown hopes Super Bowl LVII isn’t his final game with the Chiefs, but he acknowledges it could be.

He played this season under the franchise tag, making $16.7 million in salary. But Brown made it clear last summer that he wasn’t happy about not getting a long-term extension after the trade from Baltimore before the 2021 season.

Brown wants to be paid, so while his preference is to remain in Kansas City, he will play for whoever pays him.

“Yeah, absolutely, I want to stay here, but the business is the business,” Brown said Monday night. “Things happen. Whatever happens, man, I’ll be prepared to go.”

Brown rejected the Chiefs’ final offer before the July 15 deadline that included $38 million fully guaranteed at signing. He was seeking a $40 million signing bonus and full guarantees at signing beyond that, along with a real annual average of $25 million.

He will start thinking about his future next week.

“Honestly, I haven’t put much thought into it,” Brown said. “To me, I was brought here to win Super Bowls. I’m here. You know what I mean? That’s really what’s been on my mind.”