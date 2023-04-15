Owners are optimistic sale of Commanders will be approved, despite price being “a little disappointing”

With Daniel Snyder finally leaving, his partners are prepared to welcome Snyder’s replacement.

But the report from the Washington Post doesn’t create the kind of enthusiasm that would be expected, given the ability to finally shed Snyder from their ranks.

The Post says owners are “optimistic” that the sale to Josh Harris will be approved, even though one unnamed source calls the $6.05 billion price tag “a little disappointing.”

But how is it a little disappointing? The Commanders are going for 30 percent more than the record set only eight months ago when the Walton-Penner group bought the Broncos. And the Commanders have plenty of issues, including a horrible stadium.

Disappointing or not, they’re finally getting rid of Snyder. Another source told the Post that “there isn’t an owner in the NFL that won’t approve” the sale, and that the other owners “want him out” ASAFP.

Still, there are questions about the process of approving the final deal, especially with uncertainty lingering as to Snyder’s quest for indemnification. And there seems to be an undercurrent of dismay regarding the failure to bring Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to the table.

That said, it’s hard to imagine any outcome that would result in Snyder not being gone from the NFL, once and for all. It’s time for him to go, and it’s time for someone else to take his place.

The team will be better for it. The league will be better for it. The only losers will be those other teams that might eventually have a more viable Commanders team competing for wins, playoff berths, and perhaps in time championships.

Maybe that’s ultimately one of the main reasons why Cowboys owner Jerry Jones had so stubbornly supported the owner of a division rival.