Packer-turned-Jet Billy Turner: Cool to see how happy Aaron Rodgers is right now

  
Published May 8, 2023 12:19 AM

Jets offensive lineman Billy Turner blocked for Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay for three seasons before the two of them reunited this year in New York, and Turner says Rodgers has never looked happier.

Turner said on Mad Dog Sports Radio that Rodgers’ positive attitude was apparent to everyone at the Jets’ offseason workouts.

“The dude just shows up to work and he’s just so fucking happy right now ,” Turner said. “It’s very cool to witness and see because it doesn’t matter how long you’re in this profession, it’s the type of profession where regardless of how long you spend in it, you can always experience something new. And he’s experiencing something new for the first time in his career, and it’s cool to be part of and watch.”

Turner said Rodgers’ happiness with the Jets is definitely a product of his frustrations with the Packers.

“I don’t think the Green Bay Packers realized and understood what he had left in the tank,” Turner said. “He has everything left in the tank.”