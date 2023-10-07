Packers’ Aaron Jones, Jaire Alexander questionable for Monday vs. Raiders

Packers running back Aaron Jones and cornerback Jaire Alexander are both questionable for Monday night’s game against the Raiders.

Both Jones and Alexander have been out since Week Two, and the Packers would love to have both of them back after missing two games apiece.

Also questionable for the Packers are safety Rudy Ford and cornerback Eric Stokes. Listed as out are safety Zayne Anderson and linebacker De’Vondre Campbell.

The 2-2 Packers are two-point underdogs at 1-3 Las Vegas.