Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Packers, Bears, Bills among Darnell Wright’s visits

  
Published April 6, 2023 09:38 AM
April 6, 2023 08:35 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine what the conditions of the pick the Packers will get next year for Aaron Rodgers should be, and how those potentially could change if the QB plays for two years.

The Packers are spending time with a possible addition to their offensive line on Thursday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that former Tennessee tackle Darnell Wright is with the team for one of it’s 30 predraft meetings with a prospect. The Packers have plenty of company when it comes to looking at Wright.

Rapoport reports that he has visited with the Bears and will move on to a visit with the Bills after meeting with the Packers. In all, Wright is expected to make nearly 20 visits with teams ahead of this month’s draft.

Wright played left and right tackle during his time with the Volunteers and started during all four of his seasons in Knoxville. He is generally expected to come off the board at some point in the first round.