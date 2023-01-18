 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Packers donate $100,000 toward AEDs and CPR training

  
Published January 18, 2023 11:12 AM
nbc_pft_rodgers_230118
January 18, 2023 08:53 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms assess Aaron Rodgers’ options for next season and question if another team will want the QB, as well as if the Packers can bring back the players Rodgers wants.

Damar Hamlin’s life was saved, and the health crisis he endured will save lives.

It will save lives in part through the proliferation of AEDs and CPR training at youth sporting events, where blows to the chest (like a line drive to the sternum) can and does cause children to experience cardiac arrest and die.

Inevitably, a story will emerge of the life of a boy or girl being kept alive because someone who learned of commotio cordis through Damar Hamlin’s experience (even if commotio cordis didn’t cause his cardiac arrest) sprang into action at the most important time.

The Saints and owner Gayle Benson previously donated 67 AEDs to recreational facilities in and around New Orleans. Now, the Packers have teamed up with Bellin Health to donate AEDs, and to expand access to CPR and AED training.

With $100,000 from the Packers, 80 AEDs will be given to eligible school and recreational sports leagues and facilities throughout Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. Bellin Health will provide training seasons to ensure that those facilities that receive AEDs have multiple personnel able to use them, and to perform CPR.

“After seeing Damar Hamlin’s shocking cardiac arrest and witnessing the incredible response from the emergency personnel and medical professionals who treated him, we recognized our responsibility to take action in our own community,” Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy said in a release. “Damar’s injury also reminds us that cardiac emergencies are experienced each day throughout the country and our region. We’re proud to work with Bellin Health to equip more athletic facilities and organizations with AEDs, as well as the tools and skills they need to save a life.”

Kudos to the Saints and Packers for making a positive difference in their communities.

Looking at it more broadly, that’s two down, and 30 to go.