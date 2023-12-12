Packers, Giants exchange touchdowns

The Giants missed a scoring opportunity after kick catch interference on Rudy Ford on a big hit on punter returner Gunner Olszewski. They started at the Green Bay 32 and gained 2 yards before Randy Bullock missed a 48-yard field goal wide right.

The Packers then used the good field position to go 62 yards in seven plays.

Rookie Jayden Reed scored on a jet sweep, running 16 yards untouched to give the Packers a 7-0 lead with 1:01 remaining in the first quarter. It was the seventh touchdown for Reed this season.

The Giants answered with an eight-play, 75-yard drive as Saquon Barkley, who was briefly shaken up in the first quarter, scored on a 5-yard run. It was set up by a wildcat play, with Barkley handing to Wan’Dale Robinson, who ran for 32 yards to the Green Bay 5.

The Giants have 73 rushing yards.