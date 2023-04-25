Packers have the longest odds to win the NFC North; should they?

The Packers will move on from Aaron Rodgers to Jordan Love. They’ll also move on from being the presumptive annual favorite to win the NFC North.

Via BetMGM, they’re currently +450 to capture the division crown, the longest of the odds for the four teams.

The Lions are +130 favorites. The Vikings have the second-best odds at +300. Then come the Bears at +325.

The Packers seem to not be a bad bet, frankly. Coach Matt LaFleur has done very well in his four years in charge of the team, despite being caught between a front office and franchise quarterback who hated each other. Throw in the fact that LaFleur had to tiptoe around Rodgers regarding the manner in which LaFleur’s offense would be operated, LaFleur could enjoy a very real post-Rodgers bump.

Look around the division. The Lions might not be able to carry the weight of expectations. The Vikings are, well, who knows? The Bears are trying to rebuild, reload, re-whatever.

So it’s not crazy to think the Packers can win the division. They’ll be overlooked and underestimated, for the first time in a very long time. They can use that to their advantage, and they can surprise plenty of people.