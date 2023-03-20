Packers, Jets remain at impasse on Aaron Rodgers

Until there is a new development, there’s no real reason to say anything. It nevertheless remains surprising that the Packers and Jets have yet to find a way to bridge the gap in their respective positions regarding a trade for quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Maybe it shouldn’t be a surprise. As previously mentioned, it’s a deadline-driven league. The deadline, from Green Bay’s perspective, is the start of the draft. From New York’s perspective, the deadline could be (or should be) as late as the start of training camp.

Really, between now and round one, what’s the one thing, if any, that would break the ice?

The Packers don’t have an owner, so there’s no one with sufficient authority to say, “Enough already.” The Jets have an owner who could say, “Enough already.” But why would he? There’s no external or internal pressure to get a deal done, especially since the deadline for renewing season tickets came and went last month -- with a 20-percent bump over last year’s rate.

There could be some pressure from the league office to wrap this up, given that a TV schedule eventually needs to be finalized and released. But at this point it would be a shocker if Rodgers ends up not with the Jets. The only questions are when, and at what price?

There’s no price for waiting. Time is on the side of both teams. Urgency will force one side to do a lesser deal.

That said, there’s a chance that Jets owner Woody Johnson and Packers CEO Mark Murphy will cross paths next week at the league meetings in Arizona and work out their differences. There’s something about having people together in the same place, in a semi-relaxed setting.

That’s when the adults can transcend whatever petty bickering or vendettas have infected the situation and work something out.

They should. We all know the page is turning. It makes sense to officially close the book on Rodgers in Green Bay -- and open it on Rodgers in New York.