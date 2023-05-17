 Skip navigation
Packers’ linebackers coach expects Quay Walker to learn from his ejections

  
Published May 17, 2023 11:14 AM

Packers linebacker Quay Walker was ejected from two different games last season, once for shoving a Bills practice squad player who wasn’t in uniform on the sideline, and once for shoving a Lions trainer who was on the field to tend to an injured player. To get ejected twice for the same offense would suggest Walker is not good at learning from his mistakes.

But the Packers believe he’s going to learn. Packers inside linebackers coach Kirk Olivadotti said today that he believes Walker understands it can’t happen again.

“He and I have spent a lot of time on that subject ,” Olivadotti said, via Matt Schneidman of TheAthletic.com. “At the end of the day, it comes down to me trusting him, him trusting me. He’s more than willing to learn from all his mistakes, especially those.”

Olivadotti wants Walker’s mind to be on the next play, not on what anyone else on the other team -- in uniform or out -- is doing.

“Play to the whistle, and then be so busy in between snaps that you don’t even notice what’s going on between plays,” Olivadotti said he told Walker to do, via Ryan Wood of USA Today.

Walker was lucky he wasn’t suspended for his actions, especially the second offense. The Packers want to be certain there won’t be a third offense.