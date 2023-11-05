Packers move to 3-5 with 20-3 victory over Rams

With Matthew Stafford dealing with a thumb injury, the Rams started backup Brett Rypien at quarterback.

That’s a big part of why Los Angeles’ offense didn’t have much of a chance against Green Bay on Sunday, as the Packers came away with a 20-3 victory.

Green Bay’s defense held the Rams to 10 first downs and 187 total yards. The club was just 5-of-14 on third down.

Rypien committed a pair of turnovers in the contest — a lost fumble and an interception — that led to 10 points for Green Bay. Kicker Lucas Havrisik also missed a field goal, keeping points off the board.

The Packers didn’t get much on offense in the first half, with Aaron Jones’ 3-yard touchdown their only points. But quarterback Jordan Love put things away with his 20-yard touchdown to tight end Luke Musgrave with 3:41 left in the game.

Love finished 20-of-26 for 228 yards with a touchdown. The Packers had 391 total yards and 21 first downs, going 7-of-14 on third down.

The team does have an injury concern with receiver Christian Watson, who was taken to the locker room late in the contest for a concussion evaluation along with a chest injury and back injury. Watson had one 37-yard catch during the contest.

Once the Rams’ offensive coordinator under Sean McVay, Matt LaFleur is now 4-0 over McVay and Los Angeles since becoming Green Bay’s head coach.

Now at 3-5, the Packers will be on the road to play the Steelers in Week 10.

The 3-6 Rams have a bye next week, which should give Stafford some more time to heal. They’ll take on the Seahawks in Week 11.