Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders
Cooper Webb_Red Bull KTM Factory Racing.jpg
Cooper Webb out of RedBud Nationals following practice crash injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 29 USF at Houston
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 32 Spencer Shrader, South Florida transfer kicker

Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men's 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Packers name Rich Bisaccia assistant head coach

  
Published March 10, 2023 09:47 AM
nbc_pft_aaronrodgersjets_230310
March 10, 2023 08:48 AM
Sauce Gardner hints at “package deals” if the Jets land Aaron Rodgers, which leads Mike Florio and Peter King to assess how interested the QB is and why there’s essentially no turning back for New York.

Rich Bisaccia has gained a new title heading into his second season with the Packers.

The team announced that Bisaccia is now the team’s assistant head coach in addition to being their special teams coordinator. Bisaccia interviewed for the Colts head coaching job this offseason before Indianapolis hired Shane Steichen.

The Packers also announced the rest of Matt LaFleur’s staff for the 2023 season. Offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich, wide receivers coach/passing game coordinator Jason Vrable, offensive line coach Luke Butkus, quarterbacks coach Tom Clements, tight ends coach John Dunn, running backs coach Ben Sirmans, assistant quarterbacks coach Connor Lewis, assistant offensive line coach Ryan Mahaffey, coaching assistant Quinshon Odom, offensive quality control coach Ramsen Golpashin, and offensive quality control coach Rob Grosso will be working on the offensive side of the ball.

Defensive coordinator Joe Barry will be joined by defensive line coach/running game coordinator Jerry Montgomery, passing game coordinator Greg Williams, defensive backs coach Ryan Downard, inside linebackers coach Kirk Olivadotti, pass rush specialist Jason Rebrovich, senior analyst Tim Lester, defensive quality control coach Wendel Davis, and defensive quality control coach Justin Hood.

The staff is rounded out by assistant special teams coach Byron Storer, special teams quality control coach Kyle Wilber, strength and conditioning coordinator Chris Gizzi, strength and conditioning assistant Thadeus Jackson, strength and conditioning assistant Mark Lovat, and strength and conditioning assistant Grant Thorne.