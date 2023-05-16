Packers OC Adam Stenavich: Entire playbook is on the table for Jordan Love

One of the big questions about the 2023 season is what the Packers offense is going to look like with Jordan Love at quarterback instead of Aaron Rodgers.

Packers offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich didn’t go into detail about the team’s plans when he spoke to reporters on Tuesday because he said the team is going to use OTAs to “kind of see how it all fits and once we figure out kind of how we’re going to attack defenses” this season. Stenavich added that he doesn’t expect the team to limit their playbook because of Love’s inexperience as a starter.

“Obviously he doesn’t have the playing experience that Aaron had, but from a playbook standpoint, I think pretty much all of it’s on the table,” Stenavich said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. “He’s been around for three years and has really attacked it. Even last year, you could see him come into his own, felt a lot more comfortable, so this year he’s really hitting it on all cylinders so I’m really excited to see what he’s going to bring.”

Love has run the offense the last two offseasons because Rodgers did not take part in the voluntary periods of the team’s program, but the offense was not being tailored to him in those years. That will be different in 2023 and the result will determine a lot about where the Packers are headed in the future.