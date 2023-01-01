 Skip navigation
Packers pouring it on, lead Vikings 34-3

  
Published January 1, 2023 01:51 PM
nbc_csu_minvgb_221229
December 29, 2022 12:33 PM
Florio and Simms expect points aplenty as the Vikings' high-powered offense face Aaron Rodgers and the Packers, but which team will emerge with a much-needed rivalry win?

Since they’re not playing the Colts, and it’s already the fourth quarter, a Vikings’ comeback today would be even more impressive than the biggest one in NFL history. But it’s highly unlikely.

The Packers have scored again to make it 34-3 six seconds into the fourth quarter.

The Vikings scored the first points of the game, and the Packers have scored 34 unanswered. The latest was A.J. Dillon’s 2-yard touchdown run.

Dillon now has six rushing touchdowns in the past five games.

Aaron Jones has 111 rushing yards on 14 carries, putting him over 1,000 for the season. He entered with 962 rushing yards, and now has his third 1,000-yard season in four seasons.

The Packers have taken the ball away from the Vikings four times, giving them 12 takeaways the past four games.

Green Bay needs to win out to clinch a playoff berth, having gotten all the help it needed.