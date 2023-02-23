Packers raise ticket prices by 2-6 percent

Missing the playoffs won’t stop the Packers from raising their ticket prices.

The Packers informed season ticket holders on Wednesday that the prices of of tickets will be going up from 2.4 percent to 5.8 percent for regular-season games, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

“Our overall average ticket price, which includes general bowl and premium seating components, will be just below the NFL’s average ,” Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy said in a letter to season ticket holders. “We try to keep our tickets as affordable as possible. Additionally, as a business partner to the other 31 NFL clubs, we also want to include an appropriate visiting team share when arriving at our pricing each season.”

The Packers say they have a waiting list of more than 140,000 for season tickets and a renewal rate of more than 99 percent, so it’s safe to say they could easily charge more and still sell out every game.