Top News

Packers raise ticket prices by 2-6 percent

  
Published February 22, 2023 11:34 PM
February 22, 2023 03:25 PM
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons discuss Tua Tagovailoa's move to start up Judo training to help prevent concussions and evaluate how applicable it'll be to physically demanding NFL situations.

Missing the playoffs won’t stop the Packers from raising their ticket prices.

The Packers informed season ticket holders on Wednesday that the prices of of tickets will be going up from 2.4 percent to 5.8 percent for regular-season games, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

“Our overall average ticket price, which includes general bowl and premium seating components, will be just below the NFL’s average ,” Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy said in a letter to season ticket holders. “We try to keep our tickets as affordable as possible. Additionally, as a business partner to the other 31 NFL clubs, we also want to include an appropriate visiting team share when arriving at our pricing each season.”

The Packers say they have a waiting list of more than 140,000 for season tickets and a renewal rate of more than 99 percent, so it’s safe to say they could easily charge more and still sell out every game.