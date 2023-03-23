 Skip navigation
Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Packers re-sign Justin Hollins

  
Published March 23, 2023 05:00 PM
The Packers re-signed linebacker Justin Hollins on Thursday, the team announced.

Green Bay claimed him off waivers from the Rams on Nov. 23.

Hollins, 27, appeared in six games for the Packers, seeing action on 128 defensive snaps and eight on special teams. He had played 50 percent of Los Angeles’ defensive snaps and 11 percent of the special teams snaps in 10 games with the Rams last season.

Hollins reunited with Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry, who was Hollins’ position coach in 2020 with the Rams.

The Broncos made Hollins a fifth-round selection in 2019, and he spent one year in Denver before two-plus years with the Rams.

In his career, Hollins has totaled 106 tackles, 9.5 sacks and 15 quarterback hits.