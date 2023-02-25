 Skip navigation
MLB: Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians
Guardians manager Terry Francona back running club after health scare to start road trip
Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more

Packers restructure Jaire Alexander, Preston Smith contracts

  
Published February 25, 2023 05:02 AM
nbc_pftpm_rodgers_230224
February 24, 2023 01:32 PM
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons examine why it is vital for the Packers to get an accurate sense of where Aaron Rodgers stands before conversations develop at the Scouting Combine.

The wait for word on their quarterback’s plan for 2023 continues, but the Packers are taking care of some other business.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team has created cap space by restructuring the contracts of cornerback Jaire Alexander and edge rusher Preston Smith.

Alexander was set to have a cap hit of more than $20.1 million, but Rapoport reports the reworked deal will open up $9.456 million in cap space for the coming season. Alexander is signed through the 2026 season.

Smith is also signed through 2026 and the contract maneuvering will save Green Bay $6.668 million in 2023. Smith had 59 tackles, 8.5 sacks, and a forced fumble while starting all 17 games for the Packers last season.