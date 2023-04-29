Packers’ selection of Auburn kicker Anders Carlson signals end for Mason Crosby

It was exactly 16 years ago that the Packers used a sixth-round pick on kicker Mason Crosby. They drafted Auburn kicker Anders Carlson in the sixth round Saturday, likely signaling the end of Crosby’s long run in Green Bay.

Crosby, who remains a free agent, is the team’s all-time leading scorer with 1,918 points.

Carlson, the brother of Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson, made 12-of-17 attempts with a long of 46 yards in 2022. In five seasons, he converted 71.8 percent of his field goal tries with a long of 53 yards.

His career touchback rate on kickoffs with 61.4 percent.

The Packers signed kicker Parker White to a futures contract at the end of the 2022 season. White went undrafted out of South Carolina in 2021.