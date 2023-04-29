 Skip navigation
Packers’ selection of Auburn kicker Anders Carlson signals end for Mason Crosby

  
Published April 29, 2023 01:47 PM
April 26, 2023 08:06 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack how the Packers walked away from the Aaron Rodgers trade with the upper hand, but why it’s understandable the Jets paid so much for the QB.

It was exactly 16 years ago that the Packers used a sixth-round pick on kicker Mason Crosby. They drafted Auburn kicker Anders Carlson in the sixth round Saturday, likely signaling the end of Crosby’s long run in Green Bay.

Crosby, who remains a free agent, is the team’s all-time leading scorer with 1,918 points.

Carlson, the brother of Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson, made 12-of-17 attempts with a long of 46 yards in 2022. In five seasons, he converted 71.8 percent of his field goal tries with a long of 53 yards.

His career touchback rate on kickoffs with 61.4 percent.

The Packers signed kicker Parker White to a futures contract at the end of the 2022 season. White went undrafted out of South Carolina in 2021.