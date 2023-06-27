 Skip navigation
Packers sign first-round pick Lukas Van Ness

  
Published June 27, 2023 04:54 PM

The Packers have taken care of an important piece of business on Tuesday.

Green Bay has signed first-round pick Lukas Van Ness, according to the league’s transaction wire.

Van Ness was the 13th overall pick out of Iowa, where he recorded 13.0 sacks and 19.0 total tackles for loss over the last two seasons.

The Packers still have a pair of draft picks left to sign from this year’s class. Tight end Luke Musgrave, selected at No. 42 overall, and receiver Jayden Reed, the No. 50 overall pick, are the two outstanding players.