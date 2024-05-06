 Skip navigation
Packers sign three, cut three after rookie minicamp

  
Published May 6, 2024 04:21 PM

The Packers held their rookie minicamp over the weekend and they did some roster shuffling on Monday.

They announced that they have signed wide receiver Julian Hicks, offensive lineman Lecitus Smith, and wide receiver Dimitri Stanley to their 90-man roster. They released cornerback Anthony Johnson and defensive lineman Deandre Johnson while waiving wide receiver Thyrick Pitts with an injury designation.

Smith was on the Eagles practice squad last year and remained on their roster until being released after the draft. He played 10 games and made two starts for the Cardinals after being drafted in the sixth round of the 2022 draft.

Hicks and Stanley were both undrafted this year. Stanley is the son of former Packers wide receiver Walter Stanley.