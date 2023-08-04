 Skip navigation
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: APR 22 Notre Dame Blue-Gold Game
Counting Down the Irish 2023: The Top Five, led by the best offensive tackle in college football and his QB
2023 U.S. Classic
Simone Biles’ comeback: from a talk over margaritas to the Yurchenko double pike
Syndication: The Register Guard
Report: Big Ten clears way for Oregon, Washington to join putting Pac-12 on brink

nbc_golf_westam_roundof16_v2_230804.jpg
Highlights: Western Amateur, Round of 16
nbc_pk_3thingsatlanta_230804.JPG
King ‘bullish’ on ATL for strong defensive line
nbc_ffhh_headlinesv6_230804.jpg
Berry talks fantasy stock for Williams, Ravens WRs

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: APR 22 Notre Dame Blue-Gold Game
Counting Down the Irish 2023: The Top Five, led by the best offensive tackle in college football and his QB
2023 U.S. Classic
Simone Biles’ comeback: from a talk over margaritas to the Yurchenko double pike
Syndication: The Register Guard
Report: Big Ten clears way for Oregon, Washington to join putting Pac-12 on brink

nbc_golf_westam_roundof16_v2_230804.jpg
Highlights: Western Amateur, Round of 16
nbc_pk_3thingsatlanta_230804.JPG
King ‘bullish’ on ATL for strong defensive line
nbc_ffhh_headlinesv6_230804.jpg
Berry talks fantasy stock for Williams, Ravens WRs

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Packers still determining how much Jordan Love will play in preseason

  
Published August 4, 2023 04:13 PM

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said at the start of training camp that quarterback Jordan Love could potentially play a lot in the team’s preseason games, but no call has been made about his playing time at this point.

General Manager Brian Gutekunst told reporters on Friday that the team is still figuring out their plans and noted that there’s more for the team to consider than just what they want to see from Love before the regular season.

“What Jordan needs affects a lot of the other guys, right?” Gutekunst said, via the team’s website. “Because if Jordan’s in there, there’s going to be a bunch of other players in there as well that may not play a ton in the preseason. I think Matt will work through that and make good decisions. You guys have heard me say he needs to play, a lot of our guys need to play, that unit needs to play together. That’s a tough call protecting the safety of those guys in these games but also giving them the best chance to grow and be ready for the season.”

In addition to their three preseason games, the Packers also have joint practices with the Bengals and Patriots and those workouts will likely play a role in the team’s ultimate decision about how many snaps they want their new starting quarterback to take.