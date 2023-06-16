 Skip navigation
Packers to hold first training camp practice July 26

  
Published June 16, 2023 11:25 AM
June 15, 2023 08:27 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explore how the Packers players are all banding together behind Jordan Love and discuss why Green Bay could surprise teams next season.

The Packers will kick off the first training camp of the post-Aaron Rodgers era on July 26.

The team will have quarterbacks, rookies, and injured players report on July 21 with the rest of the roster due into Green Bay on July 25. Most of the team’s practices will be held at Ray Nitschke Field, but the team’s Family Night practice will take place at Lambeau Field on August 5.

Family Night will be open to the public along with the first practice on July 26. The team will also have open practices on July 27, July 29, July 31, August 1, August 3, August 7, August 14, August 22, and August 23.

The Packers will be holding joint practices with the Patriots in Green Bay on August 16 and 17 before facing New England in a preseason game on August 19.