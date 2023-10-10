Packers use Rudy Ford’s interception to tie Raiders on AJ Dillon’s TD

The Packers scored only three points in the first half. They have a touchdown already in the second half.

Green Bay, which has scored only six points total in the first half over the past three games, including Monday night, opened the second half with a pick of Jimmy Garoppolo. On the fourth play from scrimmage in the second half, Packers safety Rudy Ford stepped in front of Jakobi Meyers and intercepted Garoppolo.

Ford’s 9-yard return set up the Packers at the Las Vegas 37.

It took eight plays for the Packers to reach pay dirt.

AJ Dillon scored on a 5-yard run, and Anders Carlson’s PAT knotted things at 10 with 8:27 left.

Dillon, who is carrying the load with Aaron Jones inactive, has 62 yards on 14 carries.

The Packers have ruled out linebacker Quay Walker (knee) and safety Darnell Savage (calf).