Panthers add DJ Chark on one-year deal

  
March 24, 2023
March 23, 2023
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain the delicate balance for the Panthers’ evaluation process when it comes to deciding the No. 1 draft pick and discuss takeaways from C.J. Stroud at Pro Day.

The Panthers have added another receiver.

After trading DJ Moore to the Bears as part of the deal for the No. 1 overall pick and signing Adam Thielen, Carolina has agreed to terms with DJ Chark on a one-year deal, the team announced on Friday.

Chark visited with the Panthers last week.

A second-round pick in 2018, Chark spent last season with the Lions. He caught 30 passes for 502 yards with three touchdowns in 11 games with 10 starts.

Chark’s best season was in 2019, when he caught 73 passes for 1,008 yards with eight TDs. He missed most of the 2021 season with a fractured ankle.

In 54 career games, Clark has 177 receptions for 2,544 yards with 18 TDs.

With the Panthers expected to draft a quarterback at No. 1 overall, the young signal-caller will now have a pair of veteran receivers to rely upon in his rookie season.