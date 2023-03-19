 Skip navigation
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
Manchester City - Betting Preview
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Top Clips

nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course

Panthers announce agreement with Adam Thielen

  
Published March 19, 2023 03:39 PM
nbc_pft_panthersfirstpick_230317
March 17, 2023 08:11 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King weigh in on who they believe the Panthers will select No. 1 in the 2023 NFL Draft and stress the importance of taking their time to evaluate all prospects.

Free agent receiver Adam Thielen has found a new home.

Nine days after the Vikings released him, Thielen has agreed to terms with the Panthers. He announced the deal on Instagram just before the team did. Thielen visited Carolina last week.

The Panthers needed to rebuild their receiving corps after trading DJ Moore to the Bears as part of the deal for the No. 1 overall pick, which will deliver a franchise quarterback. Carolina now has seven receivers on their roster, including Terrace Marshall, Jr., Laviska Shenault, and Shi Smith.

The team also has interest in signing free agent receiver D.J. Chark.

In 2022, Thielen caught 70 passes for 716 yards and six touchdowns.

The two-time Pro Bowler has 6,682 yards and 55 touchdowns in his career.