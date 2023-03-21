Panthers announce agreement with Henry Anderson

The Panthers announced Tuesday they are bringing back defensive end Henry Anderson.

Anderson, 31, originally signed as a free agent with Carolina in 2022.

He also has played for the Colts, Jets and Patriots in his eight seasons.

Anderson played 11 games in 2022 and totaled 18 tackles, including three tackles for loss.

In his career, Anderson has 188 tackles, 11.5 sacks and 45 quarterback hits.

He returns to a defensive line that has added Shy Tuttle and DeShawn Williams as the Panthers transition to a 3-4 base defense.