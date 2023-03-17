Panthers announce agreement with Justin McCray

The Panthers agreed to terms with veteran offensive lineman Justin McCray on Friday night, the team announced.

McCary, 30, played for Panthers offensive line coach James Campen in Green Bay, Cleveland and Houston.

He will join a deep and talented offensive line.

The Panthers are returning their entire starting offensive line after re-signing center Bradley Bozeman.

With starting right guard Austin Corbett’s status for the season opener uncertain as he works his way back from a torn anterior cruciate ligament in the 2022 season finale, McCray offers a veteran option if Corbett isn’t ready.

McCary, originally an undrafted free agent from Central Florida, has 29 career starts in 76 games with the Packers, Texans, Falcons and Texans.