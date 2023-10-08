Panthers’ Chandler Zavala taken to hospital with neck injury

Panthers offensive lineman Chandler Zavala has been taken to a Detroit hospital for evaluation of a neck injury.

Zavala fell face-first to the ground after what seemed like an ordinary block in the first quarter of today’s game against the Lions. He stayed motionless on the ground and teammates were very concerned, with the entire Panthers sideline kneeling around him.

The good news was that Zavala gave a thumbs-up gesture as he was carted off the field. The Panthers have confirmed that Zavala is being taken to the hospital for evaluation.

The Lions lead 14-0 at the end of the first quarter.