Panthers claim CB David Long off waivers

The Panthers added a cornerback to their roster on Friday.

The team announced that they have claimed cornerback David Long off of waivers. Long was waived by the Raiders on Thursday and the Panthers opened a roster spot by placing linebacker Claudin Cherelus on injured reserve.

Long appeared in eight games for the Raiders this season. He had 12 tackles and a pass defensed.

Long spent his first four seasons with the Rams after being drafted in the third round in 2019. He had 77 tackles and an interception during his time in L.A. and played for Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero and secondary coach Jonathan Cooley while with the NFC West club.