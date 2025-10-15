 Skip navigation
Panthers designate Austin Corbett for return from IR

  
Published October 15, 2025 10:28 AM

Panthers head coach Dave Canales said earlier this week that he expected offensive lineman Austin Corbett back at practice this week and the team made things official on Wednesday morning.

They designated Corbett for return from injured reserve. Corbett has been out since Week 2 with a knee injury.

Corbett can practice for the next 21 days before reaching a deadline to be activated. He won’t be able to return if that doesn’t happen in the three-week window, but can be added to the 53-man roster at any point.

Corbett started at center in the first two games of the season, but also has experience at guard. Cade Mays has been starting at center in his absence.