Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa 'focused' entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Panthers executive Steve Drummond resigns after 18 years with team

  
Published April 12, 2023 07:50 AM
April 11, 2023 08:29 AM
Momentum towards the Panthers selecting Bryce Young No. 1 overall at the 2023 NFL Draft is “real,” which leads Mike Florio and Chris Simms to analyze Carolina's strategy.

The revolving door in Charlotte keeps spinning.

Steve Drummond has resigned from the Panthers, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com. Drummond spent 18 years with the team.

Drummond became the Senior Advisor to the Chairman & V.P. of External Football Operations in 2021. He previously worked as Chief Communications Officer in Carolina.

The Panthers apparently weren’t surprised by the news that Drummond is leaving. He already has been removed from the online front-office roster .

I’ve known Steve for a long time. He was always great to deal with. Helpful, responsive, cooperative, friendly. Steve, per Schefter, currently is working on completing his MBA at the University of North Carolina.

For Carolina, it’s the latest major change in the Tepper Sports & Entertainment organization. And it’s hard not to wonder whether it’s possible that team owner David Tepper might not be the easiest person in the world to get along with.

Which is fine, it that’s the case. It’s one of the perks of being a multi-billionaire, I guess. But it also makes it hard to establish real continuity if key people are being pushed out and/or running for the exits on a regular basis.