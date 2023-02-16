 Skip navigation
Panthers hire Todd Wash as defensive line coach

  
Published February 16, 2023 02:22 PM
nbc_pft_besthchires_230216
February 16, 2023 08:48 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze the head coaching hires throughout the NFL for the Saints, Panthers, Texans, Colts, and Cardinals, and assess which franchise made the best decision out of the bunch.

The Panthers have agreed to terms with Todd Wash to become their defensive line coach, the team announced Thursday.

Wash, 54, spent the past two seasons with the Lions.

He got his start in the NFL with the Buccaneers in 2007 and also has coached with the Seahawks and Jaguars. Wash was the defensive coordinator in Jacksonville for five seasons.

In 2019, he worked alongside senior defensive assistant Dom Capers, who now has the same title here under new defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero.

Wash has 16 seasons of NFL experience after getting his start in the college ranks.