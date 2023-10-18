Panthers’ Jeremy Chinn may miss up to miss six weeks with quadriceps injury

Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn is going to miss significant time with a quadriceps injury.

Chinn could miss up to six weeks, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Chinn does not need surgery but does need time to recuprate.

When healthy, Chinn is one of the Panthers’ top defensive players. He has started all six games this season and started 11 games last year, missing six games with a hamstring injury.

The 25-year-old Chinn is in the final year of his rookie contract. There was some talk that he could be traded before the October 31 deadline, but this injury makes that unlikely, and makes it more likely that Chinn will play out his rookie deal and hit free agency in March.