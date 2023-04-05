Panthers making a “color correction” to their uniforms for 2023

The Panthers are joining the Cardinals in tweaking their uniforms for 2023, Andrew Lind of sportslogos.net reports.

The Panthers’ primary home and road uniforms have changed little since their inaugural season of 1995, with a silver helmet and black jerseys with silver pants or white jerseys and pants. The team introduced a “process blue” alternate jersey in 2002, black alternate pants in 2012 and a brief Color Rush promotion that included “process blue” pants.

Last year, the Panthers used a black alternate helmet.

A team spokesperson confirmed to Mike Kaye of the Charlotte Observer that the Panthers are making minor changes to their uniforms for this season. But the team denied it is removing silver from the color scheme, something the initial report indicated would happen.

According to Kaye, the Panthers will have a “color correction” to their uniforms. Nike didn’t have the Panthers’ “process blue” color in 2012 and now has a close match and will make the adjustment in color.

In addition, the shoulder stripe stops short of going under the armpit as part of change made by Nike for new technology related to increased mobility.

The team’s logo will remain the same.