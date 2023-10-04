Panthers open Austin Corbett’s 21-day practice window

Carolina may get one of their key offensive linemen back to play soon.

The Panthers have opened guard Austin Corbett’s 21-day practice window, the team announced on Wednesday.

Corbett tore his ACL in January. He began the season on the physically unable to perform list and this is the first week he’s eligible to return.

A second-round pick in 2018, Corbett has appeared in 72 games with 58 starts. He started all 17 games for the Rams in their run up to winning Super Bowl LVII in 2021 and started all 17 games for the Panthers last year before suffering his knee injury.

Corbett participated in walk-through on Wednesday morning and will be on the field Wednesday afternoon.

Additionally, the Panthers have designated tight end Stephen Sullivan to return from injured reserve.