Panthers place Jaycee Horn on injured reserve

The Panthers placed cornerback Jaycee Horn on injured reserve Friday, the team announced.

Horn will miss at least the next four games before he can return to action.

The third-year player injured his hamstring in the first half against the Falcons, and coach Frank Reich said this week that Horn would miss “an extended period of time.”

The Panthers will have CJ Henderson and Troy Hill to replace Horn opposite Donte Jackson.

Injuries have plagued the 2021 No. 8 overall pick, with Horn having missed 17 of 33 games his first two seasons.