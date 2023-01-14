Panthers request interview with Ejiro Evero
Published January 14, 2023 05:14 PM
Mike Florio provides an update on the latest surrounding head coach changes, given three of the five teams with vacancies have received permission to interview Sean Payton.
Add the Panthers to the list of suitors for Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero.
Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Panthers have requested an interview with Evero. Evero has interviewed with the Broncos and Colts and is expected to interview with the Texans this week.
Joseph Person of TheAthletic.com reports that the request to Evero came after a scheduled interview with 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans was scrapped due to logistics.
The Panthers have interviewed Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen, former Colts head coach Frank Reich, and former Lions and Colts head coach Jim Caldwell. Interim head coach Steve Wilks has also interviewed for the full-time position.