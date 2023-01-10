 Skip navigation
Panthers request interview with Mike Kafka

  
Published January 10, 2023 02:23 AM
January 8, 2023 10:41 PM
Add Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka to the list of head coaching candidates in Carolina.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Panthers have requested an interview with Kafka. Interim head coach Steve Wilks finished out the 2022 season after the team fired Matt Rhule in October.

Kafka joined the Giants after Brian Daboll was hired as the team’s head coach and served as the team’s offensive play caller this season. His work with the offense resulted in quarterback Daniel Jones’ best season as a professional player and quarterback development will likely be a priority for the Panthers after they cycled through Baker Mayfield, P.J. Walker, and Sam Darnold at the position this season.

He spent five seasons on the Chiefs staff and served as their quarterbacks coach before making the move to the Giants.

The Panthers list of expected or requested interviews also includes former Lions head coach Jim Caldwell, former Colts head coach Frank Reich, Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey, Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, and Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen.