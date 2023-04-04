Panthers sign Kamu Grugier-Hill

The Panthers have added another veteran to their defense.

The team announced that they have signed linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill. No terms of the deal were disclosed in the announcement.

Grugier-Hill played for the Texans and Cardinals last season. He made six starts for the Texans to open the year, but asked for and received his release after falling out of the lineup in October. He played in nine games after signing with the Cardinals and mostly played on special teams.

Grugier-Hill had 48 tackles across those two stops. He has 282 tackles, five sacks, two interceptions, four forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries in 98 games for the Eagles, Dolphins, Texans, and Cardinals.