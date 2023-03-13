Panthers tender Sam Franklin as restricted free agent

The Panthers have made agreements with some free agents from other teams on Monday and they also moved to hold onto one of their own players.

The team announced that they have tendered safety Sam Franklin as a restricted free agent. Franklin has been tendered at the lowest level, which means he’d have a $2.627 million salary in 2023 and the Panthers would not be entitled to compensation if he is signed by another team. The Panthers will have a chance to match any offer, however.

Franklin’s playing time on defense has gone down over his three seasons in Carolina, but he has been a core member of their special teams units. Franklin had 20 tackles and a forced fumble while playing in every game last year.

The Panthers have agreed to deals with safety Vonn Bell and defensive lineman Shy Tuttle on Monday.